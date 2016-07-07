Never Forgotten
On July 7, 2016, people across the country were protesting issues of police brutality and protestors gathered in downtown Dallas to have their voices heard. Dallas Police and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police stood along the route blocking traffic allowing protestors to march safely in the street. As the protest was winding down, shots suddenly rang out and in a matter of minutes a lone gunman killed five police officers and injured several others. The date has been marked in history as the greatest loss of life in law enforcement since September 11, 2001. Every day we remember these men who sacrificed their own lives to protect people they did not even know.
I’ve never seen anything like it in my 33 years where you have pure chaos, people are running everywhere, officers down, and officers running toward gunfire, shielding people who were protesting them just minutes before. - FORMER CHIEF BROWN
Between the demonstrators running away from the gunfire, the officers running to the gunfire, and the media in the mix of all of it, it was very chaotic those first few moments. - CHIEF HUMPHREY
Chaos, and confusion, and sadness, and emotion that everybody was trying to work through and trying to come to an understanding of just how bad things were. We knew they were bad, but we just didn’t know how bad or what to expect or who was going to come through the door in the next five minutes. - CHIEF PUGHES
A year after the tragedy, the Dallas Police Department and the City of Dallas continue to mourn the immense loss of our heroes. This video provided an outlet for several of the officers involved in the incident and the family members of the fallen to speak out and tell their stories. Many people have seen the pictures and the videos from that night, but they have not heard our story. This is our story.
The bond between the Dallas Police and the community has grown increasingly stronger over the past year. People from around the world embraced the officers, spoke out, and showed their love and support for the police. We certainly could not have made it through this tragedy without the unwavering support from our community. And though we mourn, the officers of the Dallas Police Department continue to serve the citizens who were the strength they needed to keep working and protecting the city.
