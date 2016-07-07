On July 7, 2016, people across the country were protesting issues of police brutality and protestors gathered in downtown Dallas to have their voices heard. Dallas Police and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police stood along the route blocking traffic allowing protestors to march safely in the street. As the protest was winding down, shots suddenly rang out and in a matter of minutes a lone gunman killed five police officers and injured several others. The date has been marked in history as the greatest loss of life in law enforcement since September 11, 2001. Every day we remember these men who sacrificed their own lives to protect people they did not even know.